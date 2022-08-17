MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (65-54, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Marlins will sweep the series with a win.

Miami has a 25-32 record in home games and a 52-65 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.76.

San Diego has a 32-30 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 8-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 22 home runs, 103 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)