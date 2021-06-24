MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -104, Nationals -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 12-10 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .367 this season. Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Nationals have gone 14-14 against division opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .250 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .315.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Max Scherzer earned his second victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Trevor Rogers registered his second loss for Miami.

