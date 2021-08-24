How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-8, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-6, 7.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -102, Nationals -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-30 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .375 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 22-37 away from home. Washington has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the club with 20, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his third victory and Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Miami. Brad Hand registered his third loss for Washington.

