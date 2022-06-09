How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins try to sweep 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (21-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals looking to sweep their three-game series.

Miami has gone 14-14 at home and 24-30 overall. The Marlins have gone 15-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 12-19 record on the road and a 21-37 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .228 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-30 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (upper back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)