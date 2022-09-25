MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: De La Cruz leads Marlins against the Nationals after 4-hit performance

Washington Nationals (52-99, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (63-89, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -180, Nationals +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals after Bryan De La Cruz had four hits on Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Miami has a 32-45 record in home games and a 63-89 record overall. The Marlins are 44-21 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 52-99 record overall and a 28-49 record in road games. The Nationals have a 37-81 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 15-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Lane Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .247 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)