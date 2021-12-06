How to Watch ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

With Christmas just weeks away, Michael Bublé takes the stage this evening for his eighth NBC holiday special. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his chart-topping “Christmas” album, “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” airs on NBC on Monday, December 6 at 10 p.m. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’

When: Monday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

About ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’

“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” was filmed at the iconic Studio 8H in New York’s Rockefeller Center. The Christmas special features a 48-piece orchestra. Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Hannah Waddingham, and Kermit the Frog all join Bublé during the holiday special. Viewers can tune in to enjoy an evening full of Christmas music, comedy, and more.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” Bublé said in a statement. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

If you miss tonight’s special or want to watch it again, it also airs on December 22 on NBC. Bublé, along with Lorne Michaels, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle, and Tom Corson, executive produced the holiday special.

How to Stream ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’ on Peacock

Beginning on Tuesday, “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” will be available to stream on Peacock. Peacock Premium is available with ads ($4.99 per month) and without ads ($9.99 per month).