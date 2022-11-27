 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What better way to kick off the holiday season than with a new Disney special? This weekend, the all-new “Mickey Saves Christmas” premieres on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. It features Mickey Mouse and his friends as they embark on an important mission. On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, the whole family can get cozy on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the 30-minute festive stop-motion special. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’

About ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’

Mickey Mouse and his pals, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Pluto, and Goofy, appear in the exciting Christmas special. The crew plans to celebrate together at the cabin as the snow falls outside. Unfortunately, a huge problem arises when Pluto makes a mistake and Santa Claus loses all of the gifts he had packed into his sleigh.

The friends must make things right to make sure everyone gets their presents and has a chance to celebrate the holiday, so they venture off to the North Pole to save Christmas. Along the way, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, Pluto, and Goofy work together as a team. This sticky situation also helps them discover the true meaning of Christmas.

This is one of many new Christmas-themed specials debuting during Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays, so be on the lookout for more festive fun soon. “Mickey Saves Christmas” was created by Disney in collaboration with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

How to Stream ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mickey Saves Christmas” on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Disney Channel + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Kids Extra
Includes: Disney XD and Disney Junior

Check Out the Trailer for 'Mickey Saves Christmas'

