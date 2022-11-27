How to Watch ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What better way to kick off the holiday season than with a new Disney special? This weekend, the all-new “Mickey Saves Christmas” premieres on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. It features Mickey Mouse and his friends as they embark on an important mission. On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, the whole family can get cozy on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the 30-minute festive stop-motion special. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Mickey Saves Christmas’

Mickey Mouse and his pals, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Pluto, and Goofy, appear in the exciting Christmas special. The crew plans to celebrate together at the cabin as the snow falls outside. Unfortunately, a huge problem arises when Pluto makes a mistake and Santa Claus loses all of the gifts he had packed into his sleigh.

The friends must make things right to make sure everyone gets their presents and has a chance to celebrate the holiday, so they venture off to the North Pole to save Christmas. Along the way, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, Pluto, and Goofy work together as a team. This sticky situation also helps them discover the true meaning of Christmas.

This is one of many new Christmas-themed specials debuting during Disney Channel’s Fa-la-la-lidays, so be on the lookout for more festive fun soon. “Mickey Saves Christmas” was created by Disney in collaboration with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

