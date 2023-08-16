 Skip to Content
Miguel Wants to Fight Hulu

How to Watch ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

You ready to rumble? Miguel sure is in the new Hulu original movie “Miguel Wants to Fight,” which debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for on-demand streaming. It’s a hysterical coming-of-age comedy that follows the titular character on his quest to finally get into a fight, a cultural rite of passage that he some missed up until this point in his life. You can watch Miguel Wants to Fight with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’

About ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’

Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never actually been in a fight. Despite fighting being a critical part of the social fabric in his neighborhood, Miguel has never been given a reason to throw down, and for the most part he’s just fine with that. He once got into a dustup outside the local supermarket, but as his friends are quick to point out, a little “aggressive hugging” doesn’t count.

When his life gets turned on its head, Miguel is finally pushed to the point of seeking out a fight. With his friends David (Christian Vunipola), Cass (Imani Lewis) and Srini (Suraj Partha) in tow, Miguel embarks on a series of misadventures as he attempts to find the perfect fisticuffs partner for his first-ever fight.

Can you watch ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Miguel Wants to Fight on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Miguel Wants to Fight and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’?

You can watch Miguel Wants to Fight on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ Trailer

  • Miguel Wants to Fight

    August 16, 2023

    In a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, Miguel has never found himself in one. However, when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his friends enter into a series of misadventures.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
