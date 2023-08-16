How to Watch ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

You ready to rumble? Miguel sure is in the new Hulu original movie “Miguel Wants to Fight,” which debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for on-demand streaming. It’s a hysterical coming-of-age comedy that follows the titular character on his quest to finally get into a fight, a cultural rite of passage that he some missed up until this point in his life. You can watch Miguel Wants to Fight with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Miguel Wants to Fight’

Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never actually been in a fight. Despite fighting being a critical part of the social fabric in his neighborhood, Miguel has never been given a reason to throw down, and for the most part he’s just fine with that. He once got into a dustup outside the local supermarket, but as his friends are quick to point out, a little “aggressive hugging” doesn’t count.

When his life gets turned on its head, Miguel is finally pushed to the point of seeking out a fight. With his friends David (Christian Vunipola), Cass (Imani Lewis) and Srini (Suraj Partha) in tow, Miguel embarks on a series of misadventures as he attempts to find the perfect fisticuffs partner for his first-ever fight.

