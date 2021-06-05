 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.27 ERA, .69 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -230, Diamondbacks +193; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Freddy Peralta. Peralta went 7 1/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Brewers are 15-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.

The Diamondbacks are 9-23 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .403.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Freddy Peralta earned his sixth victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Matt Peacock took his second loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

