How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-9, 6.47 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -112, Reds -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 17-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Reds have gone 17-12 against division opponents. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .251 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .357.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-2. Vladimir Gutierrez recorded his third victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer took his third loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option