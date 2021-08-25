MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-12, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-7, 2.54 ERA, .94 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 33-29 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Joey Votto leads the team with a mark of .573.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Hunter Strickland secured his third victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Michael Lorenzen took his first loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option