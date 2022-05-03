How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Reds aim to break 10-game road skid, play the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (3-19, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -269, Reds +220; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a 10-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has a 7-4 record in home games and a 14-8 record overall. The Brewers have hit 24 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 3-19 overall and 1-7 at home. The Reds are 0-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .241 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with four home runs while slugging .558. Tommy Pham is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Reds: 1-9, .228 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)