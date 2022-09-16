How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Preview: Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Milwaukee Brewers trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 76-67 record overall and a 39-27 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

New York has a 37-34 record on the road and an 87-56 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks second on the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 23 doubles and 57 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)