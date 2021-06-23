2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Series Live For Free Without Cable
After winning their respective second round games , the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Atlanta Hawks in a seven-game Eastern Conference Final series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They will pay the winner of the Suns/Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks Online
- When: Starting June 23rd at 8:30pm ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Streaming Deals
There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games of the Eastern Conference Finals TNT, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks TV Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|June 23
|Game 1
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|June 25
|Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|June 27
|Game 3
|8:30 p.m..
|TNT
|June 29
|Game 4
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|July 1
|Game 5*
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|July 3
|Game 6*
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|July 5
|Game 7*
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
You can stream this series without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
