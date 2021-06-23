2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Series Live For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective second round games , the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Atlanta Hawks in a seven-game Eastern Conference Final series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They will pay the winner of the Suns/Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks Online

When: Starting June 23rd at 8:30pm ET

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks Online

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks Online Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Streaming Deals

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Streaming Deals How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks TV Schedule

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Streaming Deals

7-Day Free Trial: Bucks vs. Hawks

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games of the Eastern Conference Finals TNT, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

1 Month for $10: Hawks vs. Bucks

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. You can stream every game on TNT, along with the Western Conference Final on ESPN, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) National TV June 23 Game 1 8:30 p.m. TNT June 25 Game 2 8:30 p.m. TNT June 27 Game 3 8:30 p.m.. TNT June 29 Game 4 8:30 p.m. TNT July 1 Game 5* 8:30 p.m. TNT July 3 Game 6* 8:30 p.m. TNT July 5 Game 7* 8:30 p.m. TNT

You can stream this series without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options