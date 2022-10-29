How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Bucks play the Hawks on 4-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of four straight games.

Milwaukee finished 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.4 last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee).