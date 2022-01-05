How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Toronto. He’s third in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 17-10 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is fourth in the league averaging 112.1 points and is shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Raptors are 11-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup on Dec. 3. Fred VanVleet scored 29 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

VanVleet is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (ankle), Jordan Nwora: out (health protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols), Svi Mykhailiuk: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).