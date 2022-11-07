Best Ways to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports North, this is your only way to watch T-Wolves and Knicks games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota hosts New York in non-conference play

New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

New York finished 22-30 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 106.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).