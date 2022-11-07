 Skip to Content
Best Ways to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports North, this is your only way to watch T-Wolves and Knicks games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota hosts New York in non-conference play

New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

New York finished 22-30 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 106.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

