Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves on March 26, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports South and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (formerly Fox Sports South), while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (formerly Fox Sports North).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southeast or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins and Braves games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North Plus≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports South and Fox Sports North Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

