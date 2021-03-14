How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training on March 14, 2021 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV
On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In the Boston area, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. After YouTube TV dropped the channel in the fall, fuboTV and AT&T TV are the only services you can use to stream Red Sox games all season long.
If you are a Twins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Fox Sports North all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
