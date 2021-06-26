MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -159, Indians +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 13-16 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 108 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Indians are 22-13 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .336.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-7. Griffin Jax notched his first victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBI for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren took his second loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option