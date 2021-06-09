How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 2.26 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-5, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +157, Yankees -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 12-18 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .423, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .503 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Yankees are 15-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.34. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.26 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his fifth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Taylor Rogers took his third loss for Minnesota.

