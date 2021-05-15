How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

The Twins are 6-12 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .417, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Athletics are 11-5 on the road. Oakland has hit 51 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ramon Laureano leads them with eight, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-1. Frankie Montas earned his fifth victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Matt Shoemaker took his fourth loss for Minnesota.