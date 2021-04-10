MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV
On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with
In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest . Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games on your local RSN all year long.
Minnesota took the opener and Seattle will look to Yusei Kikuchi to even the series.
The Twins went 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 91 home runs as a team. The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 88 total doubles last season.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV.
