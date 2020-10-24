How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan on ABC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers face the #18 Michigan Wolverines from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Michigan Wolverines
- When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Preview
About Michigan vs. Minnesota Matchup
In one of the few games this weekend that will see two ranked teams in action, Michigan heads to Minnesota in what could be a defensive battle. Michigan has one of the best defenses in the nation, especially up front. They will need to stop Gopher QB Tanner Morgan from getting the ball to Rashod Batemen.