How to Watch ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

With much ado, Season 2 of the acclaimed STARZ series “Minx” is nearly here and in the flesh! The workplace comedy has changed hands for its second season, moving from Max to STARZ after a renewal-turned-surprise cancellation-turned-rescue, but the “Minx” hijinks remain the same. On Friday, July 21, 2023, Season 2 will premiere on the STARZ platforms and app, followed by its linear premiere at 9 PM ET/PT. You can watch with a subscription to STARZ .

Limited Time: Save 50% on STARZ for three months (Just $5/mo).

About ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere

The workplace comedy “Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles where Joyce, an earnest young feminist, joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson lead the cast that also stars Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, and Idara Victor.

The series originally premiered on HBO Max in March 2022, where the series initially received a Season 2 renewal. However, while in production, it was abruptly canceled, but Starz rescued it from cancellation a month later and picked up Season 2.

Now, you can watch Season 2 of “Minx” beginning this Friday, July 21, and Season 1 any time on the STARZ app.

Can you watch ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

STARZ will begin releasing Season 2 of “Minx” on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 AM ET/PT via its app and platforms, followed by its linear premiere at 9 PM ET/PT. It will continue with weekly episode releases through Friday, September 8, 2023, on all platforms.

-Episode 1: Friday, July 21, 2023

-Episode 2: Friday, July 28, 2023

-Episode 31: Friday, August 4, 2023

-Episode 4: Friday, August 11, 2023

-Episode 5: Friday, August 18, 2023

-Episode 6: Friday, August 25, 2023

-Episode 7: Friday, September 1, 2023

-Episode 8: Friday, September 8, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer