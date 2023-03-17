 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Monster Factory’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

A New Jersey factory is responsible for the next generation of professional wrestlers in the latest docuseries from Apple TV+. “Monster Factory” tells the story of the Monster Factory professional wrestling training center and a group of misfits that all share the same dream. We’ll meet Danny Cage, the owner and head coach of the Factory, Twitch, Bobby Buffet, Gabby Ortiz, Goldy, and more throughout the six-episode series. All six episodes of “Monster Factory” premiere this Friday, March 17 exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch 'Monster Factory' Premiere

About 'Monster Factory' Premiere

Monster Factory is directed by Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez, and produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record. It tells the story of misfit dreamers at a wrestling school on the outskirts of a gritty New Jersey factory town who, with the help of their tough yet loving coach, fight for their big break as professional wrestlers.

Danny Cage is the owner and the charismatic coach of the Monster Factory. Danny, a former wrestler himself, needs to keep the veterans and the new recruits motivated if they want to survive the training and the potential rejection that is to come in this business.

When Twitch entered a dark time in his life, he found wrestling to be a safe space. As the only member of Monster Factory who suffers from Tourette syndrome, he used what could be seen as a hindrance to his advantage. But will his inner demons get in the way of him making it to the next step?

By day, New Jersey native Bobby Buffet flips burgers at a local fast food restaurant, but when he walks into the Monster Factory, he is the insatiable Bobby Buffet. Can he find the inner discipline and leadership skills needed to drop the apron and get in the ring full-time?

Gabby Ortiz is a Philadelphia native who has worked in the mayor’s office, and rose to fame fast in the wrestling scene but, because of a personal tragedy, was forced to step away. Now she is back, but can she let go of the past and embrace the wrestling world as it is today?

Goldy is the school’s pretty boy. But what lies underneath this chiseled, bad-boy exterior is someone who has crippling social anxiety who is using wrestling as a way to control his panic attacks. In the ring, he becomes someone else, someone invincible. But will the pressure of being in the spotlight ultimately be too much?

Can you watch 'Monster Factory' Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Monster Factory’ Premiere on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Monster Factory' Premiere?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Monster Factory' Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
