How to Watch ‘Monster in the Shadows’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Monster in the Shadows, a Peacock Original true-crime docuseries, retells the story of the 2012 disappearance of Brittney Wood and explores the theories behind what happened. All three parts of the docuseries are available to stream beginning Thursday, August 26. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Monster in the Shadows

Monster in the Shadows shows the possible explanations behind the disappearance of 19-year-old Wood in Alabama. After she was reported missing, shocking information about her family went public, causing a distraction from the case. Nearly 10 years later, the mystery of her disappearance is still unsolved. Despite dozens of searches over the past decade, Wood is still missing.

Chessie Wood, Brittney’s mom, is desperate for answers. In an interview with Fox 10 she said, “I promised her that I would not give up ever until I take my last breath and if this documentary is it which we’re praying it may be, we were willing to give it a shot.”

“I wanted to make a crime documentary that could actually help the family. I started researching missing person cases in America and I was blown away by the amount there were,” said director and producer Thomas Leader. “Even though there are tens of thousands of missing people, what happened to Brittney Wood stands out. There are so many unanswered questions that I wanted to get answers for, so many twists and turns that I wanted to understand better.”

“I hope that this documentary can maybe bring us closer to finding that truth,” Leader said.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Monster in the Shadows on Peacock?

Peacock is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, and Android TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
Peacock-------

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

