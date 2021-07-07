How to Watch the ‘Monsters at Work’ Series Premiere For Free Online

It’s been 20 years since Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) revolutionized the scare industry in Monsters, Inc. (2001) and the world found about their adversarial days at Monsters University (2013).

Now, inspired by the earlier movies, and produced by Disney Television Animation, ‘Monsters at Work’ is the latest in the series, introducing some new monster characters and bringing back some old favorites. Stream the story of novice young monster Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) starting Wednesday, July 7 with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Monsters at Work’

When: Wednesday, July 7, with New Episodes Every Wednesday

Where: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Monsters At Work’

Tylor Tuskmon may have graduated at the top of his class at Monsters University as a primo Scarer, but now with laughter being ten times more potent than fear, he now fears he’s missed his calling. Reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), Tuskmon falls in with a ragtag band of mechanics, including Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Duncan (Lucas Neff), Cutter (Alanna Ubach), and Fritz (Henry Winkler). Tuskmon idolizes Sully and Mike, and dreams of working with them on the Laugh Floor, so he sets off to practice his comedy routine.

Goodman and Crystal were thrilled to reprise their old roles. ” Mike is one of my favorite characters, if not my single favorite character to play,” said Crystal. “A chance to work with John and the great folks at Pixar and Disney, knowing that the quality of the storytelling would be as great as it is, that was an easy decision.” ‘Monsters at Work’ is the first Pixar TV series in which the original voice cast members returned to their movie roles. It’s also the studio’s first 3D animated series based on a 3D animated film. Don’t be scared to give it a watch on July 7 a subscription to Disney+.

When Are New Episodes of “Monsters At Work” Released?

The first episode of “Monsters At Work” — “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated” — will be released on Wednesday, July 7. Additional episodes will follow each Wednesday through the remainder of the season.