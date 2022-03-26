How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-37-10, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Montreal. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 80 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 34 assists.

The Canadiens are 6-9-3 against division opponents. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 9-5-0 in division matchups. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Matthews with 46.

In their last matchup on Feb. 21, Montreal won 5-2. Josh Anderson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki has 47 total points for the Canadiens, 18 goals and 29 assists. Cole Caufield has six goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 46 goals and has 80 points. Mitch Marner has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (illness).

Maple Leafs: Mark Giordano: day to day (coach’s decision), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).