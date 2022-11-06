 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Mood’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

“Mood” is coming to BBC America and AMC+ on Sunday, Nov. 6. The highly anticipated series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky is based on her critically acclaimed play “Superhoe.” It follows Sasha, who wants to become a star, but can’t seem to stop herself from stalking her ex online and frittering her days away. What will it take to shake Sasha out of her apathy? You’ll have to watch “Mood” to find out, which you can do starting on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Mood’

“Mood” can also be streamed on AMC+. The first two episodes of the series will appear on AMC+ on Nov. 6, and subsequent episodes will arrive a week early on the platform.

About ‘Mood’

Sasha Clayton (Lecky) dreams of becoming a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau) on Instagram. When she is booted out of her family home for drunkenly trying to burn her ex’s house down, Sasha becomes homeless and is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local drug dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar).

Everything in her life seems to change when she meets and moves in with Instagram influencer and party girl Carly (Lara Peake). Carly introduces Sasha to the exciting world of cashing in and becoming ‘famous’ on social media. But as the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer grows wider, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape this new influencer world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined.

How to Stream ‘Mood’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mood” series premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Check out a Trailer for 'Mood'

