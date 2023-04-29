How to Watch ‘Moonage Daydream’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ziggy Stardust himself is coming to HBO Max . One of the most productive musical artists of his generation, David Bowie was one of the few talents to be both appreciated in his time, and in the years after. A new, ground-breaking documentary on his life titled “Moonage Daydream” is coming to HBO Max on Saturday, April 29. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Moonage Daydream'

“Moonage Daydream” illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Guided by Bowie’s own narration and told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, this feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores his creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

In 2018, Morgen was granted unprecedented access to Bowie’s archives encompassing a lifetime of materials, including an extensive catalog of unseen footage and personal collection of his own art and poetry. He spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and color palette while working with Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend, and music producer Tony Visconti as well as Academy Award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

