How to Watch ‘Moonage Daydream’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Ziggy Stardust himself is coming to HBO Max. One of the most productive musical artists of his generation, David Bowie was one of the few talents to be both appreciated in his time, and in the years after. A new, ground-breaking documentary on his life titled “Moonage Daydream” is coming to HBO Max on Saturday, April 29. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Moonage Daydream'

About 'Moonage Daydream'

“Moonage Daydream” illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Guided by Bowie’s own narration and told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, this feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores his creative, musical, and spiritual journey.

In 2018, Morgen was granted unprecedented access to Bowie’s archives encompassing a lifetime of materials, including an extensive catalog of unseen footage and personal collection of his own art and poetry. He spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and color palette while working with Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend, and music producer Tony Visconti as well as Academy Award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

What devices can you use to stream 'Moonage Daydream'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

'Moonage Daydream' Trailer

