How to Watch ‘Moonshot’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
“Moonshot,” a quirky sci-fi romantic comedy starring YA darlings (Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse) premieres on HBO Max beginning Thursday, March 31. Watch with Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Moonshot’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, March 31
- Where: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Moonshot.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Moonshot’
Set in the not too distant future, Sophie (Condor) and Walt (Sprouse) are two twenty-somethings who have very different aspirations in life. Sophie’s long-term boyfriend, Calvin, has recently relocated to Mars for a job that is hard to say no to. As many of us know, long-distance relationships suck, which is why Sophie enlists herself in the “Mars Program” so she can reconnect with her significant other.
Walt is a barista at a local coffee shop and while he enjoys making conversation with Sophie, he comes across Ginny and becomes infatuated by her. Ginny, however, is joining the herd in the quest for Mars. So as any rational person would, Walt sneaks himself on board when it’s time for Sophie to leave. Sophie has to hide Walt in her dorm and they ultimately fall for each other instead.
The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, who is the brainchild of The CW hits like “Riverdale” and the Arrowverse shows, as well as director of “Love Simon. He also produced films “Free Guy” and “Unpregnant.” Indie director Christopher Winterbauer is the director, in his first mainstream gig from a script by first-time screenwriter Max Taxe.
Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are two veterans of Young Adult films and TV shows. They star alongside Zach Braff, Mason Gooding, Michelle Buteau, Lukas Gage, and Emily Rudd.
Moonshot
In a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer, two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”