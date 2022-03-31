How to Watch ‘Moonshot’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“Moonshot,” a quirky sci-fi romantic comedy starring YA darlings (Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse) premieres on HBO Max beginning Thursday, March 31. Watch with Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Moonshot’ Premiere

When: Thursday, March 31

Thursday, March 31 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Moonshot’

Set in the not too distant future, Sophie (Condor) and Walt (Sprouse) are two twenty-somethings who have very different aspirations in life. Sophie’s long-term boyfriend, Calvin, has recently relocated to Mars for a job that is hard to say no to. As many of us know, long-distance relationships suck, which is why Sophie enlists herself in the “Mars Program” so she can reconnect with her significant other.

Walt is a barista at a local coffee shop and while he enjoys making conversation with Sophie, he comes across Ginny and becomes infatuated by her. Ginny, however, is joining the herd in the quest for Mars. So as any rational person would, Walt sneaks himself on board when it’s time for Sophie to leave. Sophie has to hide Walt in her dorm and they ultimately fall for each other instead.

The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, who is the brainchild of The CW hits like “Riverdale” and the Arrowverse shows, as well as director of “Love Simon. He also produced films “Free Guy” and “Unpregnant.” Indie director Christopher Winterbauer is the director, in his first mainstream gig from a script by first-time screenwriter Max Taxe.

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse are two veterans of Young Adult films and TV shows. They star alongside Zach Braff, Mason Gooding, Michelle Buteau, Lukas Gage, and Emily Rudd.

