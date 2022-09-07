How to Watch ‘Morbius’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get your popcorn and your best memes ready, because it’s Morbin’ time at last! After a tumultuous journey through production and release, “Morbius” is coming to Netflix at last. When Dr. Michael Morbius contracts a rare blood disease, he’ll go to just about any length to cure it. He finds what he thinks is the solution, but it transforms him into a living vampire, with superhuman strength and a thirst for blood. How does he control his bloodlust? Find out with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Morbius’

When: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Sept. 7 TV: Netflix

About ‘Morbius’

Michael Morbius and his surrogate brother Milo share a blood disease that has never been cured. As a doctor, Michael dedicates his entire life to finding a cure for the disease, even turning to illegal genetic experiments involving vampire bats. His research leads him to the cure, but the solution comes with monstrous side effects: it turns the recipient into a living vampire, with superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, and the echolocation powers of a bat. Morbius refuses to give Milo the cure, but when Milo steals it and kills an innocent nurse due to his vampiric bloodlust, Michael realizes he must do whatever he can to stop him.

Morbius March 30, 2022 Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The introduction of Marvel’s vampire character opens the door for a potential crossover with the upcoming “Blade” series starring Mahershala Ali. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. “Morbius” will first stream on Netflix.

“Morbius” saw a tortured road through production, release, and re-release. A popular meme campaign around the film led Sony to put the film back into theaters in June 2022, which grossed approximately $299 per screening. Despite its unusual reception, Sony is still planning to use “Morbius” to continue building its own cinematic universe around Spider-Man and his rogues gallery.

Can You Stream ‘Morbius’ For Free?

Although many would argue “Morbius” was too awful to spend money on, Netflix disagrees. Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to any of its tiers, so if you want to watch “Morbius,” you’ll need a subscription, which starts at $9.99/month for the Basic tier.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Morbius’ on Neflix?

