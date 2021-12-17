 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Mother/Android’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Mother/Android” is an upcoming science fiction thriller, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Georgia, a pregnant woman who takes on a dangerous journey with her boyfriend to escape their country that is infected with hostile artificial intelligence. The film will be released on Friday, December 17, by Hulu, and then internationally on January 7, 2022, by Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Mother/Android’ Premiere

About ‘Mother/Android’

“Mother/Android” was written and directed by Mattson Tomlin. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film is about androids who were once used as workers and servants, have become sentient and start a war against humans. Pregnant woman, Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her partner Sam (Algee Smith) escape their country that is riddle with artificial intelligence. She is days away from giving birth and must trek through No Man’s Land in order to safely give birth in Boston where there is a human enclave.

In an interview with We Got This Covered, Moretz speaks on playing a pregnant woman, “It was a really interesting experience. And I think, you know, especially with the relationship that I grew with Mattson, our director, and how personal the story is to his own personal life. It was a whole new depth to the character that I hadn’t felt before. And it was really vulnerable, and really beautiful. And I think we had a really fun time, Algee [Smith] and I.”

Mother/Android

December 17, 2021

Georgia and her boyfriend Sam go on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising—in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

