How to Watch ‘Mother/Android’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Mother/Android” is an upcoming science fiction thriller, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Georgia, a pregnant woman who takes on a dangerous journey with her boyfriend to escape their country that is infected with hostile artificial intelligence. The film will be released on Friday, December 17, by Hulu, and then internationally on January 7, 2022, by Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Mother/Android’ Premiere

When: Friday, December 17

Where: Hulu

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu

About ‘Mother/Android’

“Mother/Android” was written and directed by Mattson Tomlin. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film is about androids who were once used as workers and servants, have become sentient and start a war against humans. Pregnant woman, Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her partner Sam (Algee Smith) escape their country that is riddle with artificial intelligence. She is days away from giving birth and must trek through No Man’s Land in order to safely give birth in Boston where there is a human enclave.

In an interview with We Got This Covered, Moretz speaks on playing a pregnant woman, “It was a really interesting experience. And I think, you know, especially with the relationship that I grew with Mattson, our director, and how personal the story is to his own personal life. It was a whole new depth to the character that I hadn’t felt before. And it was really vulnerable, and really beautiful. And I think we had a really fun time, Algee [Smith] and I.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

