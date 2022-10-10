How to Watch ‘My Life is Murder’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Murder mystery series “My Life is Murder” returns to Acorn TV for another thrilling season. Season 3 kicks off this week with the first episode dropping on the streaming service on Monday, Oct. 10. Lucy Lawless returns to her role as investigator Alexa Crowe. She’s back in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, and is ready to take on a fresh batch of murder cases while living her interesting, extraordinary lifestyle and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Acorn TV.

How to Watch ‘My Life is Murder’

About ‘My Life is Murder’

A renowned investigator Alexa Crowe has plenty of experience under her belt. This season, she will face many different murder suspects, including everyone from eccentric billionaires and grieving florists to tango dancers and fiery fashionistas. These various criminals are no match for Alexa’s unique skillset and well-executed strategies.

Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, and Joe Naufahu are all back. This season, Martin Henderson will return as a formal addition to the show and Tatum Warren-Ngata also joins the lineup. Plus, look forward to guest appearances from Temuera Morrison and Simone Kessell, among others.

After the season premiere, two new episodes will be available to stream each Monday through Nov. 7. This exciting season features 10 episodes.

Can You Stream ‘My Life is Murder’ For Free?

If you have not already signed up for Acorn TV, you can watch “My Life is Murder” for free. Acorn TV offers a free seven-day trial of its streaming platform. A monthly subscription costs $6.99 after the trial period is up.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘My Life is Murder’ on Acorn TV?

“My Life is Murder” on Acorn TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial acorn.tv Acorn TV