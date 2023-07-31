How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere

“Naked and Afraid Castaway” shows the highs and lows of nine contestants stranded on a remote tropical island without a map, survival tools, or clothes. To complete their journey, the survivalists are placed in teams of three where they must travel and complete three vastly different island destinations.

Along with the three unique island destinations, the contestants must also survive hurdles thrown their way, which include an abandoned Jeep, a shipwreck, and a deserted airplane.

Unlike other versions of “Naked and Afraid,” the remaining survivalists have to travel back to the same extraction point to be saved.

Here’s the list of new faces for “Naked and Afraid Castaway:”

Kerra Bennett (Nashville, Tenn.)

Patrick French (Canterbury, N.H.)

Bulent Gurcan (Point Roberts, Wash.)

Candice Mishler (North Phoenix, Ariz.)

Justin Governale (San Antonio, Texas) Na’im McKee (Aurora, Colo.)

Rachel Strohl (Oahu, Hawaii)

Andrew Shayde (Lexington, Ky.)

Heather Smith (Brookeland, Texas)

Can you watch ‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Naked and Afraid Castaways: Season 1 and Discovery on Philo.

You can watch ‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Naked and Afraid Castaways: Season 1 and Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Naked and Afraid Castaways’ Series Premiere Trailer