How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Naked and Afraid of Love gives 16 singles an opportunity to find love as they take on both extreme and romantic challenges. The new series is another spin-off of Naked and Afraid. Don’t miss the series premiere of Naked and Afraid of Love on discovery+ on Sunday, August 22. You can watch it with a a subscription to discovery+.

How to Watch Naked and Afraid of Love Series Premiere

  • When: Sunday, August 22 at 3:01 am ET
  • Stream: Watch with discovery+.

About Naked and Afraid of Love

Naked and Afraid of Love takes place on an island in the Philippines, leaving the singles without the luxuries of modern dating. They will become physically and emotionally vulnerable with one another as they learn to survive in the wild while looking for love.

To kick off the new series, 16 singles will embark on a dating adventure. The eight men and eight women featured on the show include:

  • Britt “The It-Girl” W., 32 
  • Michael “The Veteran” D., 30 
  • Crystal “The Free Spirit” B., 29
  • Stefen “The Smooth Operator” D., 30
  • Chelsea “The Shy One” B., 27
  • Jay “The Playmaker” S., 25
  • Rachel “The Freediver” S., 29
  • David “The Surfer” G., 33
  • Cassalei “The Grown-Up” J., 26
  • Nelson “The Wild Card” M., 28
  • Candice “The Pageant Queen” L., 28
  • Bennett “The Coach” M., 28
  • Arielle “The Princess” S., 29
  • Ben “The Hunter” C., 32
  • Lauren “The Open Book” B.
  • Barak “The Fire Man” R., 33 

How Much Does discovery+ Cost?

A discovery+ subscription starts at $4.99 per month. The ad-supported tier costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free version is $6.99 per month. discovery+ offers a free 7-day trial so you can stream the first episode without being charged.

On What Devices Can I Stream Naked and Afraid of Love?

You can stream Naked and Afraid of Love on any devices discovery+ is available on, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, on the web, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, and Xbox.

