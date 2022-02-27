 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 14 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Naked And Afraid” is returning for another season on the Discovery Channel and discovery+. The reality adventure series will premiere its 14th season as three men and three women test their endurance and battle mother nature. The show premieres on Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Naked And Afraid’ Season 14 Premiere

You can also stream it on-demand with a subscription to Discovery+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

About ‘Naked And Afraid’

The ultimate test of human endurance is taking on Mother Nature with no shelter, food or water in sight. Six survivalists from around the world will leave their clothes and everyday comforts at home as they venture into some of the wildest, most punishing and isolated places on Earth.

This season of “Naked And Afraid” is full of many firsts. The first transgender survivalist will test her limits with a survivalist with Asperger’s who discovers how her disorder impacts her survival and finds ways to overcome challenges she didn’t think possible. In addition, one pair will have to overcome a language barrier in order to work together.

Season 14 will also have an episode where the torch will be passed to kids of two “Naked and Afraid” All-Stars where they attempt to measure up to their parents on a 14-day challenge in Mexico.

The show will take these adventure seekers from the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a cave system in Colombia.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Discovery-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Discovery + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Naked and Afraid Preview

