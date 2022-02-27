How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 14 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Naked And Afraid” is returning for another season on the Discovery Channel and discovery+. The reality adventure series will premiere its 14th season as three men and three women test their endurance and battle mother nature. The show premieres on Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
How to Watch ‘Naked And Afraid’ Season 14 Premiere
- When: Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET
- TV: Discovery and discovery+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo
You can also stream it on-demand with a subscription to Discovery+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.
About ‘Naked And Afraid’
The ultimate test of human endurance is taking on Mother Nature with no shelter, food or water in sight. Six survivalists from around the world will leave their clothes and everyday comforts at home as they venture into some of the wildest, most punishing and isolated places on Earth.
This season of “Naked And Afraid” is full of many firsts. The first transgender survivalist will test her limits with a survivalist with Asperger’s who discovers how her disorder impacts her survival and finds ways to overcome challenges she didn’t think possible. In addition, one pair will have to overcome a language barrier in order to work together.
Season 14 will also have an episode where the torch will be passed to kids of two “Naked and Afraid” All-Stars where they attempt to measure up to their parents on a 14-day challenge in Mexico.
The show will take these adventure seekers from the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a cave system in Colombia.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?
Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•