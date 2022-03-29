 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Name That Tune’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The reboot of “Name That Tune” returns for its second season this week and it features a new twist with a lineup of celebrity contestants. “Name That Tune” Season 2 premieres live on Fox on Tuesday, March 29 at 9/8c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Name That Tune’ Season 2

About ‘Name That Tune’

“Name That Tune” puts contestants against each other as they attempt to guess a song’s title without hearing any of the lyrics. The new “Name That Tune” show is based on the original TV series and features many of the same games. Host Jane Krakowski and bandleader Randy Jackson return for the second season of the Fox game show.

This season’s celebrity contestants will be competing to win money for charity. The celebrity contestants that have been announced for the season include:

  • Kelly Osbourne (TV personality and actress) playing for the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai
  • JoJo (pop singer and “The Masked Singer” runner-up) playing for The Hole in the Wall Gang
  • Vernon Davis (NFL star) playing for the Vernon Davis Foundation
  • Victor Cruz (NFL star) playing for Victor Cruz Foundation

Other celebrities will join the competition throughout the season in hopes of making a meaningful contribution to an organization in need. After the “Bid-a-Note” portion, the player who won the most money will be crowned the champion. They will also take their winnings to the final Golden Medley round. This is a chance for winners to take home additional cash, as well as a $100,000 grand prize.

Name That Tune

January 6, 2021

A revival of the American television game show that put two contestants against each other to test their knowledge of songs.

How to Stream ‘Name That Tune’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Name That Tune” season 2 premiere live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 'Name That Tune':

