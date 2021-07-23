How to Watch Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player. She has been ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and is the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.

If you want to watch Naomi Osaka continue to rock the world of tennis, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay. Live and tape-delay coverage will be featured on the Olympic Channel, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Alternatively, Sling TV is offering your first month for just $10.

How to Watch Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Friday, July 23-Saturday, July 31

TV: Olympic Channel

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Osaka is an international superstar, entrepreneur, and model. She is the third person in history to have won all four of her first Grand Slam finals and is the highest-paid female athlete in history.

Naomi Osaka Olympics TV Schedule

All times Eastern

How to Stream U.S. Tennis Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options