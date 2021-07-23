How to Watch Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free
Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player. She has been ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and is the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.
If you want to watch Naomi Osaka continue to rock the world of tennis, you’ll need to choose whether you want to watch her live or on replay. Live and tape-delay coverage will be featured on the Olympic Channel, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Alternatively, Sling TV is offering your first month for just $10.
How to Watch Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics
When: Friday, July 23-Saturday, July 31
TV: Olympic Channel
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Osaka is an international superstar, entrepreneur, and model. She is the third person in history to have won all four of her first Grand Slam finals and is the highest-paid female athlete in history.
Naomi Osaka Olympics TV Schedule
All times Eastern
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Where to Watch
|Stream Now
|Friday, July 23
|10 PM to 2 AM
|Women’s Singles First Round (LIVE)
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Saturday, July 24
|2 AM to 7 AM
|Women’s Singles First Round (LIVE)
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Saturday, July 24
|7 AM to 4 PM
|Women’s Singles First Round (REPLAY)
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Monday, July 26
|10 PM ET
|Women’s Singles Second Round
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|10 PM ET
|Women’s Singles Third Round
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wednesday, July 28
|10 PM ET
|Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Thursday, July 29
|10 PM ET
|Women’s Singles Semifinals
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Saturday, July 31
|11 PM ET
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match, Gold Medal Match, and Victory Ceremony
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream U.S. Tennis Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
