How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races From Michigan International Speedway Live For Free Without Cable

It’s nearly playoff season in NASCAR, which means some of the top racing of the entire year is going on right now. This weekend, NASCAR will present both a Cup Series and an Xfinity Series race live from Michigan International Speedway. The Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 takes place Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 airs Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock. See both races with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch NASCAR’s Cabo Wabo 250, FireKeepers Casino 400

Both the Cabo Wabo 250 and the FireKeepers Casion 400 will be available to stream live in their entirety on Peacock.

About NASCAR’s Cabo Wabo 250, FireKeepers Casino 400

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fellow Hall-of-Famer Dale Jarrett will be on hand to call the Cabo Wabo 250, giving viewers the benefit of their decades of combined racing experience. Jarrett has won at Michigan International Speedway four times in his career, while Earnhardt has secured that honor twice.

There are only four races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, so the FireKeepers Casino 400 is crucial for potential contenders to do well in. Martin Truex Jr. is the current points leader in playoff standings, trailed by William Byron and Denny Hamlin. Only 16 drivers qualify for the race to the points championship every season, and with the points standings as tight as they are, there’s no room for error for racers who think they deserve a shot at winning it all.

How to Stream NASCAR’s Cabo Wabo 250, FireKeepers Casino 400 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “TKTKTK EVENT” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services