 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
USA Network NBC

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course Live Without Cable

David Satin

The Brickyard. It’s one of the most recognizable race tracks in the world, the yearly site of the Indy 500, and this weekend NASCAR will invade the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for not one, but two races. The Xfinity Series Penzoil 150 will air Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series Verizon 200 starts Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch both races with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course

About NASCAR Xfinity, Cup, Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has had a road course since 2000, but it wasn’t until 2012 that NASCAR began using it. The Xfinity Series Penzoil 150 has been a mainstay at the track ever since then, but the Verizon 200 didn’t replace the traditional running of the Cup Series Brickyard 400 until 2021.

The 2023 NASCAR playoffs begin on Sep. 3, which means drivers have just a few more races to squeeze into the top 12 in points standings. Martin Truex Jr. currently leads the pack, followed by William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson to round out the top five. John Nemecheck, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Chandler Smith are the current top five in Xfinity Series points.

How to Stream NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Full Replay of 2022 Verizon 200

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.