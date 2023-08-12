How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course Live Without Cable

The Brickyard. It’s one of the most recognizable race tracks in the world, the yearly site of the Indy 500, and this weekend NASCAR will invade the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for not one, but two races. The Xfinity Series Penzoil 150 will air Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series Verizon 200 starts Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch both races with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course

About NASCAR Xfinity, Cup, Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has had a road course since 2000, but it wasn’t until 2012 that NASCAR began using it. The Xfinity Series Penzoil 150 has been a mainstay at the track ever since then, but the Verizon 200 didn’t replace the traditional running of the Cup Series Brickyard 400 until 2021.

The 2023 NASCAR playoffs begin on Sep. 3, which means drivers have just a few more races to squeeze into the top 12 in points standings. Martin Truex Jr. currently leads the pack, followed by William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson to round out the top five. John Nemecheck, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier and Chandler Smith are the current top five in Xfinity Series points.

How to Stream NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Series Races from the Brickyard Road Course on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

