How to Watch NASCAR’s 2022 Daytona 500 Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

This year’s edition of the Daytona 500 is particularly notable to NASCAR fans as it marks the official competitive debut of the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car. The 64th Daytona 500 will be broadcast on FOX Sunday, February 20 starting at 2:30 PM ET. You can watch it live for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Daytona 500

About Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Daytona has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982. Daytona International Speedway is 2.5 miles (4 km) long and a 500-mile race that requires 200 laps to complete.

The Next Gen Cup Series car was first used in the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on February 6 that was won by Joey Logano.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Alex Bowman
  3. Brad Keselowski
  4. Chris Buescher
  5. Austin Cindric
  6. Michael McDowell
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Harrison Burton
  9. Chase Briscoe
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Chase Elliott
  12. Christopher Bell
  13. Erik Jones
  14. Martin Truex Jr.
  15. Tyler Reddick
  16. Bubba Wallace
  17. Kurt Busch
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. Ross Chastain
  20. Joey Logano
  21. Daniel Suarez
  22. Kevin Harvick
  23. William Byron
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Justin Haley
  26. Ty Dillon
  27. Landon Cassill
  28. Greg Biffle
  29. Todd Gilliland
  30. Denny Hamlin
  31. Cole Custer
  32. Cody Ware
  33. Daniel Hemric
  34. David Ragan
  35. Kaz Grala
  36. Austin Dillon
  37. BJ McLeod
  38. Aric Almirola
  39. Noah Gragson
  40. Jacques Villeneuv

Daytona 500 Sunday Schedule

Time (ET) Event Stream
11 AM NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 FS1
1 PM NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 FOX
2:30 PM NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 FOX

How to Stream Daytona 500 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Daytona 500 on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

