How to Watch NASCAR’s 2022 Daytona 500 Live for Free Without Cable

This year’s edition of the Daytona 500 is particularly notable to NASCAR fans as it marks the official competitive debut of the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car. The 64th Daytona 500 will be broadcast on FOX Sunday, February 20 starting at 2:30 PM ET. You can watch it live for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Daytona 500

When: Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 PM

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is the 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Daytona has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982. Daytona International Speedway is 2.5 miles (4 km) long and a 500-mile race that requires 200 laps to complete.

The Next Gen Cup Series car was first used in the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on February 6 that was won by Joey Logano.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

Kyle Larson Alex Bowman Brad Keselowski Chris Buescher Austin Cindric Michael McDowell Ryan Blaney Harrison Burton Chase Briscoe Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Christopher Bell Erik Jones Martin Truex Jr. Tyler Reddick Bubba Wallace Kurt Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ross Chastain Joey Logano Daniel Suarez Kevin Harvick William Byron Corey LaJoie Justin Haley Ty Dillon Landon Cassill Greg Biffle Todd Gilliland Denny Hamlin Cole Custer Cody Ware Daniel Hemric David Ragan Kaz Grala Austin Dillon BJ McLeod Aric Almirola Noah Gragson Jacques Villeneuv

Daytona 500 Sunday Schedule

Time (ET) Event Stream 11 AM NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 FS1 1 PM NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 FOX 2:30 PM NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 FOX

How to Stream Daytona 500 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Daytona 500 on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.