2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating

How to Watch Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Team USA’s Nathan Chen is one athlete you won’t want to miss watching during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 22-year-old figure skater will be taking the ice this week to kick off the Games. His first appearance in the Winter Olympics is the Men’s Short Program, which you can stream on Thursday, February 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

  • When:
    — Thursday, Feb. 3, at 8:55 p.m. ET (Team event, men’s short program)
    — Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10:50 p.m. ET (Team event, men’s free skate)
    — Monday, Feb. 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET (Individual event, men’s short program)
    — Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET (Individual event, men’s free skate)
  • TV: NBC or Peacock
  • Streaming: 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The benefit of a subscription to Peacock Premium subscription is that you’ll be able to watch every Olympic event live or on replay.

About Nathan Chen and the Men’s Short Program

Chen is a three-time world champion and has won many awards, but he’s still trying to earn one more – a singles gold medal. His talents have earned him six consecutive U.S. Championship titles. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, he has a shot at bringing home the gold for both himself and the USA.

The other men’s singles athletes are Jason Brown and Vincent Zhou. Other Team USA figure skaters include Brandon Frazier, Zach Donohue, Alysa Liu, Timothy LeDuc, Alexa Knierim, Madison Hubbell, Kaitlin Hawayek,

After Chen competes in the men’s short program, you can stick around to watch the Rhythm Dance event and the Pairs’ Short Program. For more information about men’s figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, check out our useful guide here.

How to Stream Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

2022 Winter Olympics

