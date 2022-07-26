How to Watch ‘Never Seen Again’ Season 2 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The first season of Paramount+ docuseries “Never Seen Again” debuted in May and thanks to popular demand, Season 2 begins streaming on Tuesday, July 26. Touted as the highest-performing docuseries on the service, it’s set to return for a 10-episode second season, telling more stories of families coping with loved ones suddenly vanishing. “Never Seen Again” can be streamed with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “Never Seen Again”

About “Never Seen Again”

“Never Seen Again” is an enthralling episodic deep dive into 10 baffling cases in which individuals disappear, often leaving tantalizing clues, but sometimes without a trace. Each episode features a different case in which a family member describes the last time that they saw their loved ones alive.

The new season’s two-part first episode covers the case of Caleb Diehl, who disappeared in 2016. Subsequent episodes will concentrate on the disappearances of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner, Heather Teague, Susan Osborne, Ali Gilmore, Oakley Carlson, Michael Samdass, Cortney Lake, and Jon Riley.

At the end of each episode, viewers are given the chance to send in tips to the relevant local law enforcement entities through a QR code. They are also encouraged to interact with the show’s Facebook page.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Never Seen Again” on Paramount+

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

