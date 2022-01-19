 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Phoenix, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
MSG+≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Arizona travels to New Jersey for non-conference battle

Arizona Coyotes (9-24-4, eighth in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-18-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Arizona in a non-conference matchup.

The Devils have gone 9-7-3 in home games. New Jersey is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Coyotes are 4-11-3 on the road. Arizona serves 12.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 10 goals, adding 22 assists and collecting 32 points. Jack Hughes has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 29 points. Johan Larsson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: A.J. Greer: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: out (upper body), Anton Stralman: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).

