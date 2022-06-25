How to Watch USFL Playoffs: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers Live Online on June 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Breakers face the Birmingham Stallions. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions
- When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC and Peacock Originals
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
The New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game will be streaming on NBC and Peacock Premium, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream NBC on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on fuboTV?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sling TV?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with Sling TV in select markets. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on YouTube TV?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with YouTube TV.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Peacock?
You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game with Peacock.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game.
Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Peacock
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|Peacock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•