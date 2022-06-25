 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch USFL Playoffs: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers Live Online on June 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Breakers face the Birmingham Stallions. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

The New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game will be streaming on NBC and Peacock Premium, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream NBC on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on fuboTV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sling TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with Sling TV in select markets. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game on NBC with YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Peacock?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game with Peacock.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
NBC---
Peacock-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.