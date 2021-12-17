How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (19-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New Orleans. He’s second in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-9 on their home court. New Orleans allows 109.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 9-7 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the league with 47.3 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.7 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.9% and averaging 27.0 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), DeMarcus Cousins: out (personal), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).