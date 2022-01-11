How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Minnesota visits New Orleans following Towns' 40-point outing

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points in the Timberwolves’ 141-123 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans are 9-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans has a 10-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves have gone 15-13 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup on Nov. 23, with Towns scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (not with team), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).