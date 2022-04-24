How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Phoenix takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against New Orleans

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Suns won the last matchup 114-111 on April 23 led by 28 points from Deandre Ayton, while Brandon Ingram scored 34 points for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have gone 25-27 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is 18-32 against opponents with a winning record.

The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Ingram is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 30.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).